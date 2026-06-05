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What makes oversized hats a summer favorite

By Simran Jeet 05:58 pm Jun 05, 202605:58 pm

What's the story

Oversized hats are a celebrity favorite, and for good reason. They offer a stylish way to beat the heat while making a fashion statement. From red carpets to casual outings, these hats are a common sight on the heads of stars. They not only protect from the sun but also add an element of glamour and sophistication. Here are some reasons why oversized hats are a celebrity favorite in summer.