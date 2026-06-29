In Hungary, visiting thermal baths is more than just a wellness activity

Why everyone loves Hungary's thermal baths

By Vinita Jain 12:58 pm Jun 29, 202612:58 pm

What's the story

Hungary is famous for its thermal baths, which have been an integral part of its culture for centuries. These baths are not just for relaxation but also for socializing and wellness. The tradition dates back to Roman times and has evolved into a unique aspect of Hungarian life. From historical significance to health benefits, here are five things to know about this fascinating culture.