Give your meals a twist with these hyacinth bean recipes

For a comforting dish, try making a hearty stew with hyacinth beans.

Saute onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft. Add diced tomatoes and vegetable broth along with the cooked hyacinth beans.

Season with thyme and bay leaves, and let it simmer until the flavors meld together.

This stew is perfect for chilly days when you want something warm and satisfying.