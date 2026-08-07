Give your meals a twist with these hyacinth bean recipes
What's the story
Hyacinth beans, or lablab beans, are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can elevate any meal. These beans are rich in protein and fiber, making them a great addition to a healthy diet. You can use hyacinth beans in several recipes, from salads to stews, to add flavor and texture. Here are five creative ways to use hyacinth beans in your meals.
Dish 1
Hyacinth bean salad delight
A refreshing salad with hyacinth beans makes for a perfect light meal or side dish.
Mix cooked hyacinth beans with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions. Add a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for flavor.
This salad is not just colorful but also packed with nutrients that keep you healthy.
Dish 2
Hearty hyacinth bean stew
For a comforting dish, try making a hearty stew with hyacinth beans.
Saute onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft. Add diced tomatoes and vegetable broth along with the cooked hyacinth beans.
Season with thyme and bay leaves, and let it simmer until the flavors meld together.
This stew is perfect for chilly days when you want something warm and satisfying.
Dish 3
Hyacinth bean stir-fry sensation
A quick stir-fry with hyacinth beans makes for an easy weeknight dinner option.
Start by heating some sesame oil in a pan over medium heat. Add sliced bell peppers and snap peas, cooking them until tender-crisp.
Toss in the cooked hyacinth beans along with soy sauce or tamari for seasoning.
Serve this stir-fry over rice or noodles for a complete meal.
Dish 4
Creamy hyacinth bean dip
Transform hyacinth beans into a creamy dip that's perfect for snacking or entertaining guests.
Blend cooked hyacinth beans with tahini, lemon juice, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth.
This dip pairs well with fresh vegetables like carrots or celery sticks, as well as pita bread chips.
Dish 5
Savory hyacinth bean pancakes
Make savory pancakes using mashed hyacinth beans as the base ingredient.
Mix them with flour, baking powder, and spices like cumin and coriander powder.
Then, fry them in a skillet until golden brown on both sides.
These pancakes can be served as breakfast options or appetizers at gatherings alike.