Why ice apples are the perfect summer fruit
What's the story
Ice apples, or talas, are a popular summer delicacy in many parts of Asia. The translucent, jelly-like fruit is not just a treat for the taste buds but also comes with a host of health benefits. The unique fruit is known for its cooling properties, making it a perfect choice during the scorching heat. Here are five amazing health benefits of ice apples that you may not know about.
#1
Hydration boost
Ice apples are loaded with water content, making them an ideal choice for staying hydrated in hot weather. Their high water content helps replenish fluids lost due to sweating, and keeps the body cool. Eating ice apples can help you stay hydrated without consuming sugary drinks or artificial beverages.
#2
Rich in nutrients
These fruits are loaded with essential nutrients, including vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron. These nutrients are necessary for maintaining good health, as they promote healthy skin, boost immunity, and strengthen bones. Including ice apples in your diet can help you get these essential nutrients naturally.
#3
Low-calorie snack option
For those watching their calorie intake, ice apples make an excellent low-calorie snack option. With only about 43 calories per 100 grams, they provide a satisfying treat without the guilt of high-calorie desserts or snacks. This makes them perfect for anyone wanting to maintain or lose weight while still enjoying something sweet.
#4
Digestive health support
Ice apples are also high in dietary fiber, which promotes digestion by ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. The fiber content also promotes gut health by feeding good bacteria in the intestines. Including ice apples in your diet can promote digestive health naturally.
#5
Antioxidant properties
Ice apples also contain antioxidants that protect the body from free radical damage. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause oxidative stress and lead to chronic diseases over time. Antioxidants neutralize these harmful molecules, reducing the risk of cellular damage, and promoting overall well-being.