Ice apples are loaded with water content

Why ice apples are the perfect summer fruit

By Simran Jeet 10:25 am Jun 26, 202610:25 am

What's the story

Ice apples, or talas, are a popular summer delicacy in many parts of Asia. The translucent, jelly-like fruit is not just a treat for the taste buds but also comes with a host of health benefits. The unique fruit is known for its cooling properties, making it a perfect choice during the scorching heat. Here are five amazing health benefits of ice apples that you may not know about.