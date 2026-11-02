Iceland's lesser-known natural wonders: A list
What's the story
While Iceland is famous for its glaciers and geysers, the island nation has a lot more to offer. From hidden waterfalls to secret caves, Iceland's lesser-known natural wonders are waiting to be discovered. These offbeat places give you a chance to explore the untouched beauty of the country, away from the usual touristy spots. Here are some of Iceland's hidden gems that promise an unforgettable experience.
#1
Discovering Haifoss waterfall
Haifoss waterfall is one of Iceland's tallest waterfalls, plunging over 122 meters into a canyon.
Located near the town of Hella, this majestic waterfall is less frequented by tourists than other famous ones.
The trek to Haifoss gives you stunning views of the surrounding landscape, including another beautiful waterfall called Granni.
The remote location makes it an ideal spot for those looking for peace and quiet in nature.
#2
Exploring Landmannalaugar's rhyolite mountains
Landmannalaugar is famous for its colorful rhyolite mountains and geothermal activity.
Situated in the Highlands, this region is accessible only during summer months due to rough terrain.
Hiking trails in Landmannalaugar offer breathtaking views of multicolored mountains and lava fields.
The area also has natural hot springs where you can relax after a long hike.
#3
Unveiling Aldeyjarfoss's unique basalt columns
Aldeyjarfoss is a stunning waterfall, framed by unique basalt columns that resemble organ pipes.
Located in North Iceland, the waterfall is a part of the Vatnajokull National Park and is not as crowded as other popular sites.
The contrast of white water against black basalt makes for a stunning sight.
Visitors can enjoy hiking trails around Aldeyjarfoss for panoramic views of this natural wonder.
#4
Venturing into Vatnshellir Cave
Vatnshellir Cave provides an opportunity to explore Iceland's underground world in Snaefellsnes Peninsula.
Formed over thousands of years by lava flow, this cave system offers guided tours that take you through its fascinating formations and history.
The cool temperatures inside provide a refreshing break from outdoor activities during summer months.