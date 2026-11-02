Iceland's lesser-known natural wonders: A list

Haifoss waterfall is one of Iceland's tallest waterfalls, plunging over 122 meters into a canyon.

Located near the town of Hella, this majestic waterfall is less frequented by tourists than other famous ones.

The trek to Haifoss gives you stunning views of the surrounding landscape, including another beautiful waterfall called Granni.

The remote location makes it an ideal spot for those looking for peace and quiet in nature.