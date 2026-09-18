Iceland's Ring Road: 5 places worth a stop

Hraunfossar Waterfalls is a mesmerizing sight where water trickles through lava fields into a serene river.

Unlike other waterfalls, it does not plunge but cascades gently over the volcanic rock, creating a stunning visual.

The surrounding area is perfect for leisurely walks, allowing visitors to soak in the beauty at their own pace.

This peaceful spot is ideal for those looking to connect with nature away from the hustle and bustle.