Add Iceland's basalt formations to your bucket list
What's the story
Iceland is famous for its unique geological formations, and its basalt columns are a sight to behold. These natural wonders, formed from volcanic activity, are scattered all over the island. The columns are famous for their distinct hexagonal shapes, which make them look like a work of art. Visiting these formations is an opportunity to see the raw beauty of nature and learn about Iceland's geological history.
#1
Discovering Reynisfjara's black sand beach
Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach is famous for its dramatic basalt column formations.
Located near Vik, this beach has towering columns that rise from the ground like giant organ pipes.
The contrast of black sands, rugged cliffs, and stunning views makes it a photographer's paradise.
Visitors must be careful of the unpredictable waves here, but the stunning views are worth it.
#2
Exploring Svartifoss waterfall
Svartifoss is another iconic site where basalt columns take center stage.
Located in Vatnajokull National Park, this waterfall is surrounded by basalt pillars that give it a unique look.
The columns are formed from cooling lava, and their geometric patterns are mesmerizing.
A short hike leads to the waterfall, making it accessible for visitors wanting to experience its beauty up close.
#3
Hiking in Skaftafell National Park
Skaftafell National Park offers numerous trails that showcase Iceland's unique basalt formations.
One of the most popular hikes leads to Svartifoss waterfall, but there are other trails that lead to lesser-known column sites as well.
The park's diverse landscapes include glaciers, mountains, and lush vegetation, providing a perfect backdrop for exploring these geological wonders.
#4
Understanding formation of basalt columns
Basalt columns form when lava cools quickly and contracts as it solidifies.
This cooling process causes cracks to form in hexagonal patterns, creating the iconic shapes seen across Iceland's landscapes.
Understanding this natural phenomenon adds depth to any visit, as you appreciate not just the beauty, but also the science behind these formations.