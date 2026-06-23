Breathtaking volcanic landscapes in Iceland: A list

#4

Visiting geothermal areas

Geothermal areas in Iceland are a testament to its volcanic activity, with bubbling mud pots and steaming vents. Places like Namafjall Hverir offer a surreal landscape where you can see Earth's inner heat at work. Walking through these areas gives you an insight into geothermal energy's potential, and the unique ecosystems that thrive in such conditions. It's a must-visit for anyone interested in geology and nature's wonders.