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Iceland's lava fields: An off-road adventure guide

By Simran Jeet 03:23 pm Jun 30, 202603:23 pm

What's the story

If you are an adventure junkie, Iceland's volcanic landscapes are a must-explore. The off-road trails in the region are a thrilling way to explore the raw beauty of this Nordic island. From lava fields to rugged mountains, these trails offer an unparalleled experience for those looking to escape the beaten path. Here's what you can expect on these trails and how to prepare for an unforgettable journey.