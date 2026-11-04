These overrated tourist spots in Iceland are totally skippable
What's the story
Iceland is famous for its stunning landscapes and unique attractions, but not all places are worth the hype. Some tourist spots can be overcrowded or underwhelming, leaving visitors disappointed. Locals often have their own favorite spots that offer a more authentic experience, away from the crowds. Here are some Icelandic destinations that may not live up to expectations, along with insights on where to go instead.
#1
The Golden Circle's overhyped reputation
The Golden Circle is Iceland's most famous tourist route, but it can get extremely crowded during peak season.
While the sights along this route are beautiful, the throngs of tourists can take away from the experience.
If you want to escape the crowds, consider exploring lesser-known routes in South Iceland that offer similar natural beauty without the tourist congestion.
#2
Blue Lagoon: A costly affair
While the Blue Lagoon is often marketed as a must-visit, many locals find it overpriced and crowded.
The geothermal spa is famous for its milky blue waters, but you can find other geothermal pools across Iceland that are just as relaxing at a fraction of the cost.
Places like Myvatn Nature Baths offer a similar experience without the steep price tag.
#3
Reykjavik's nightlife: Not for everyone
Reykjavik's nightlife is often hyped up, but it may not be for everyone, especially if you are not into clubbing or bar hopping.
The city's nightlife scene can be expensive and may not offer much variety for those looking for something different.
Exploring smaller towns or rural areas can give you a taste of Icelandic culture in a more laid-back setting.
#4
Hallgrímskirkja: A mixed bag experience
Hallgrímskirkja Church is one of Reykjavik's most iconic landmarks, but some visitors find it underwhelming after paying the entrance fee to go up the tower for panoramic views of the cityscape below.
While its architecture is impressive from afar, if you are looking for architectural marvels, you might want to explore other parts of Iceland instead.