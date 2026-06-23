A photographer's guide to Iceland's scenic spots
What's the story
Iceland's dramatic landscapes are a photographer's dream, but some of the most stunning views remain hidden from the mainstream tourist trails. These secret spots offer unique perspectives of the country's natural beauty, away from the usual crowds. Exploring these hidden gems can give you a more intimate experience of Iceland's diverse terrains, from cascading waterfalls to rugged coastlines. Here are some lesser-known viewpoints that promise breathtaking vistas and unforgettable photo opportunities.
Aldeyjarfoss
The enchanting Aldeyjarfoss waterfall
Aldeyjarfoss is one of Iceland's most beautiful waterfalls, located in the north. Surrounded by basalt columns, it creates a stunning contrast with the white torrents of water. The remote location means fewer tourists, making it a peaceful spot for photography. The falls are part of the Vatnajokull National Park and can be accessed via a gravel road, which is best suited for four-wheel-drive vehicles.
Stokksnes
Hidden gem: Stokksnes Peninsula
Stokksnes Peninsula is famous for its dramatic landscapes, featuring black sand beaches, and the Vestrahorn mountain range. This place is less frequented by tourists, which means you can capture some stunning shots without being interrupted. The interplay of light on the mountains and sea creates endless opportunities for photographers. You can explore different angles along the coastline to capture the beauty of this unique landscape.
Bruarfoss
Secret Spot: Bruarfoss Waterfall
Often referred to as Iceland's *blue waterfall*, Bruarfoss is famous for its stunning turquoise waters. Located near Geysir in South Iceland, this hidden gem is a short hike from a parking area. The waterfall is less frequented than others in the country, making it a great place for quiet reflection and photography. The intricate cascades of Bruarfoss make for beautiful compositions.
Hraunfossar
Unseen view: Hraunfossar Falls
Hraunfossar Falls is a unique sight, where water flows through lava fields into the Hvita River below. Located in West Iceland, these falls are often overshadowed by nearby attractions, like Barnafossar or Deildartunguhver hot springs. However, they make for stunning photographs with their gentle flow over lava rocks. This creates beautiful contrasts against surrounding greenery during summer months or snowy backdrops during winter seasons.