Candy lovers, you must try this unique Icelandic treat
What's the story
Icelandic licorice is a unique treat that combines the salty and sweet flavors in a way that is loved by many. This traditional candy is an integral part of Icelandic culture and cuisine, giving a taste that is unlike anything else. The combination of saltiness with the sweetness of licorice makes it an interesting experience for those who dare to try it. Here is all about this intriguing treat.
#1
The origin of Icelandic licorice
Icelandic licorice has been around for centuries, having been used as a medicinal herb in ancient times. Over the years, it has evolved into a popular candy.
The volcanic soil of Iceland is said to contribute to the unique flavor of the licorice root used in making these treats.
Today, it remains an important part of Icelandic heritage, and is enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.
#2
Different varieties available
Icelandic licorice comes in various forms, from chewy candies to hard drops.
Some are coated with sugar or chocolate for added sweetness. There are also variations with different levels of saltiness, catering to different palates.
Whether you prefer something soft and chewy, or hard and crunchy, there's an Icelandic licorice variety for you.
#3
Health benefits associated with licorice root
The primary ingredient in Icelandic licorice, the licorice root, is said to have several health benefits.
It has been associated with anti-inflammatory properties and digestive health support.
Some even use it as a natural remedy for sore throats due to its soothing effect on the throat lining.
However, moderation is key, as excessive consumption can lead to adverse effects.
Tip 1
Tips for trying Icelandic licorice for the first time
If you are trying Icelandic licorice for the first time, start with milder varieties that have less saltiness or sweetness.
This way, you can gradually get used to its unique taste profile without being overwhelmed by intense flavors right away.
Pairing it with other traditional Icelandic snacks can make your tasting experience even better by giving you a glimpse into local culinary traditions.