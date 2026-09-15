Road trip in Iceland? These waterfalls are worth a stop
What's the story
Iceland's waterfalls are a sight to behold, especially during summer. The season brings longer days and milder weather, making it the perfect time to explore these natural wonders. From cascading falls to hidden gems, Iceland has a plethora of waterfalls that can be explored by road. This guide will take you through some of the most stunning waterfalls you can visit on your summer road trip.
#1
Gullfoss: The Golden Falls
Gullfoss, popularly known as the Golden Falls, is one of Iceland's most famous waterfalls. It is located in the Golden Circle route and is easily accessible by road.
The two-tiered waterfall drops a total of 32 meters into a canyon, creating a stunning view.
In summer, visitors can enjoy nearly 24 hours of daylight to witness this magnificent sight from different angles.
#2
Seljalandsfoss: Walk behind the curtain
Seljalandsfoss is another iconic waterfall that gives visitors a unique experience of walking behind the curtain of water.
The 60-meter high fall is situated close to the Ring Road, and it is easily accessible by car.
In summer, the path behind the waterfall is open, giving a different perspective as water cascades down in front of you.
#3
Skogafoss: Majestic cascade
Skogafoss is one of Iceland's largest waterfalls, with a width of 25 meters and a drop of 60 meters.
It is located near Skogar on Route 1 and is famous for its sheer power and beauty.
On sunny days, rainbows often form over Skogafoss due to the mist created by falling water droplets.
Visitors can also climb stairs to an observation platform for panoramic views.
#4
Hraunfossar: Lava falls
Hraunfossar is a series of small waterfalls that flow from lava fields into the Hvita River below.
This unique formation creates an enchanting scene where water appears to emerge from solid rock surfaces instead of falling from above, like traditional falls do.
Accessible via Route 518, Hraunfossar offers visitors stunning views amidst lush greenery during summer months when everything comes alive again after winter's retreat.
#5
Godafoss: Waterfall of the Gods
Godafoss, or Waterfall of the Gods, is located along North Iceland's Diamond Circle route. It is famous for its historical significance and beauty.
The semi-circular falls span 30 meters wide and drop 12 meters into a basin below. This makes it an ideal stopover point on any road trip itinerary.
It offers breathtaking views year-round, but especially during summer months, when the landscape is lush and vibrant.