Idli lovers, these regional varieties are a must-try
What's the story
Idli, the beloved South Indian breakfast staple, has many regional variations across the country. Each state has its own unique twist on this steamed rice cake, making it a delightful culinary journey. From the spicy to the sweet, these variations reflect the diverse flavors and traditions of Indian cuisine. Here are some must-try idli variations from different states that showcase this iconic dish's versatility.
#1
Karnataka's rawa idli Delight
Rawa idli is a popular breakfast option in Karnataka. Prepared with semolina instead of rice batter, this variation is softer and has a slightly different texture.
It is usually served with coconut chutney and sambar, giving it a unique taste.
Rawa idlis are often favored for their quick preparation time and lightness on the stomach.
#2
Kerala's Kanchipuram idli twist
Kanchipuram idli from Kerala is famous for its aromatic spices.
Prepared with a batter of rice and urad dal, it is flavored with cumin seeds, black pepper, and other spices.
This variation is usually served with ghee or coconut chutney, giving it an extra layer of flavor.
The spices make it distinct from the traditional idli, making it a favorite among spice lovers.
#3
Tamil Nadu's podi idli tradition
Podi idli is an iconic Tamil Nadu dish that takes regular idlis to the next level with a generous sprinkling of gunpowder or podi masala.
The spice mix has roasted lentils, red chilies, and other spices.
This fiery version is usually served with sesame oil or ghee for added richness.
Podi idlis are a favorite among those who love bold flavors in their breakfast.
#4
West Bengal's mishti idli sweetness
Mishti idli from West Bengal adds a touch of sweetness to the traditional savory dish by adding jaggery to the batter before steaming.
The result is soft, sweet idlis that are perfect for those with a sweet tooth.
These are usually served with a dollop of ghee or honey drizzled on top, making for a delightful breakfast option for those who like sweet flavors in their morning meals.