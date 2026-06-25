Ikebana is rooted in the philosophy of simplicity and minimalism

5 things to know about Japan's ikebana art

By Vinita Jain 01:20 pm Jun 25, 202601:20 pm

What's the story

Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, is so much more than just aesthetics. It is a way of expressing emotions, philosophies, and the beauty of nature. Each arrangement has its own meaning and purpose, making it a unique form of art. Here are five intriguing aspects of ikebana that highlight its cultural significance and artistic complexity.