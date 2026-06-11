Do these exercises

Stiff elbows? These exercises can help

By Simran Jeet 11:24 am Jun 11, 202611:24 am

What's the story

African exercises provide unique and effective ways to improve elbow flexibility. These exercises are based on traditional practices that have been passed down through generations. They focus on natural movements and body control, which can help in improving the range of motion and reducing stiffness in the elbows. By adding these exercises to your routine, you can achieve better joint health and overall physical well-being.