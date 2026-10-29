These traditional dances are great for your lung health
What's the story
African dance forms are famous for their energetic and rhythmic movements, making them a fun way to improve lung health. These dances involve deep breathing and vigorous movement, which can help boost lung capacity and respiratory function. By adding these traditional dance forms to your routine, you can improve your lung health while enjoying a cultural experience. Here are five African dance forms that can help you breathe better.
Maasai jump
Adumu: The jumping dance of the Maasai
Adumu, popularly known as the Maasai jump, is a traditional dance of the Maasai people of Kenya and Tanzania.
The dance involves jumping in a rhythmic pattern while standing in a circle.
The dancers take turns jumping as high as possible, using their legs and core muscles.
The vigorous jumping increases oxygen intake and strengthens respiratory muscles, improving lung capacity over time.
South African sway
Umteyo: The belly dance of South Africa
Umteyo is a traditional South African dance from the Xhosa community.
It involves rapid hip movements and swaying of the body, which require deep breathing to maintain energy levels.
The constant movement helps expand the diaphragm and lungs, allowing for better oxygen exchange.
Practicing Umteyo regularly can improve respiratory endurance and overall lung function.
Zulu rhythm
Indlamu: The Zulu war dance
Indlamu is a famous Zulu dance that imitates war moves with energetic steps and arm movements.
This high-intensity dance requires a lot of stamina and controlled breathing to keep up with its fast pace.
The combination of vigorous footwork and rhythmic clapping promotes deep inhalation and exhalation, strengthening the lungs over time.
Modern fusion
Gwara Gwara: The contemporary groove
Gwara Gwara is a contemporary South African dance that has become popular across the globe for its infectious grooves.
It involves fluid arm movements, combined with rhythmic footwork, that requires constant movement from head to toe.
This full-body engagement promotes deep breathing patterns as dancers try to keep up with the beat, enhancing lung capacity.
Ethiopian shoulders
Eskista: Ethiopian shoulder dance
Eskista is an Ethiopian dance form characterized by rapid shoulder movements, isolating them from the rest of the body.
While it may look simple, Eskista requires a lot of control over breathing to keep up with the fast-paced motions.
The focus on breath control improves diaphragm flexibility and strengthens respiratory muscles, making it an excellent choice for improving lung health.