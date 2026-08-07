Want stronger shoulders? Try these 5 exercises
What's the story
Scapula upward rotation is essential for shoulder mobility and stability. It plays a crucial role in various activities, from lifting to reaching overhead. Improving this movement can enhance athletic performance and reduce the risk of injury. Here are five exercises designed to improve scapular upward rotation, each targeting different aspects of shoulder mechanics. They are simple yet effective, making them suitable for everyone looking to boost their shoulder health.
Tip 1
Wall slides for scapular mobility
Wall slides are a great exercise to improve scapular mobility and upward rotation.
Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it.
Keep your arms at a 90-degree angle, elbows touching the wall.
Slowly slide your arms up while making sure the elbows remain in contact with the wall.
This movement encourages proper scapular motion, strengthening the muscles responsible for upward rotation.
Tip 2
Band pull-aparts for shoulder stability
Band pull-aparts are great for building shoulder stability and promoting scapular upward rotation.
Grab a resistance band with both hands at shoulder width, arms extended in front of you.
Pull the band apart by moving your hands outward while keeping your elbows slightly bent.
Focus on squeezing your shoulder blades together as you perform this exercise to target the upper back muscles that assist in scapular movement.
Tip 3
Scapular push-ups for core engagement
Scapular push-ups are an advanced variation that targets core engagement along with scapular mechanics.
Begin in a push-up position with hands directly under shoulders and feet hip-width apart.
Instead of bending at the elbows, protract and retract your shoulder blades by pushing them away from each other and then pulling them together without moving other parts of your body.
Tip 4
Overhead presses with focus on form
Overhead presses, when done with a focus on form, can improve scapula upward rotation.
Use light weights or no weights at all if you're just starting out.
Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, holding weights above head level.
Ensure elbows are slightly bent throughout the movement.
This prevents locking joints, which could lead to injury over time.
Tip 5
Face pulls for upper back strengthening
Face pulls are great for strengthening the upper back, which is essential for healthy scapular movement patterns.
Use a cable machine or resistance band set at eye level.
Grab the handles with both hands, palms facing each other.
Pull towards your face, keeping elbows high and wide.
This emphasizes the rear deltoids and trapezius muscles, which are key players in upward rotation.