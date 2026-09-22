Stiff wrists? Try these simple exercises
What's the story
Improving wrist flexibility can be extremely beneficial, particularly if you spend long hours typing or working with your hands. Flexible wrists can help prevent injuries and improve your overall hand function. By performing certain exercises regularly, you can enhance the range of motion in your wrists and reduce stiffness. Here are five effective exercises to improve wrist flexibility and keep your hands healthy.
Flexor stretch
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch targets the muscles on the underside of your forearm.
To do this exercise, extend one arm in front of you with the palm facing up.
Use the other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms.
This exercise helps increase flexibility by stretching tight muscles.
Extensor stretch
Wrist extensor stretch
This exercise focuses on the muscles on top of your forearm.
Start by extending one arm forward with your palm facing down.
Using your other hand, gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before repeating with the other arm.
Rotations
Wrist rotations
Wrist rotations are a simple yet effective way to improve flexibility and mobility.
Start by extending both arms in front of you with clenched fists.
Slowly rotate your wrists clockwise ten times and then counterclockwise another ten times.
This exercise promotes circulation and loosens up stiff joints.
Prayer stretch
Prayer stretch
The prayer stretch is great for improving both wrist flexibility and overall arm mobility.
Start by placing both palms together at chest level as if you're about to pray.
Keep your elbows at shoulder height as you slowly lower your hands towards your waist while keeping them pressed together until you feel a gentle stretch in your wrists and forearms.
Fist clench
Fist clench stretch
Fist clench stretches strengthen while increasing flexibility in wrists and hands.
Start by extending one arm forward with fingers straight outwards.
Slowly clench into a fist, hold for a few seconds, then release back to a straightened position.
Repeat eight to ten times per session per day for best results.