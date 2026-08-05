Want flexible wrists? Try these 5 exercises
What's the story
Wrist flexibility is important for a range of activities, be it typing on a keyboard or playing a musical instrument. Improving wrist flexibility can help avoid injuries and improve your performance in different tasks. Here are five exercises that can help improve your wrist flexibility. They are simple, require no special equipment, and can be done anywhere.
Flexor stretch
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch targets the muscles on the underside of the forearm.
To do this exercise, extend one arm in front with the palm facing up. Use the other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm.
Hold this position for about 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms.
This exercise helps improve the range of motion and reduce stiffness.
Extensor stretch
Wrist extensor stretch
This exercise focuses on stretching the muscles at the top of the forearm.
Start by extending one arm forward with your palm facing down.
With your other hand, gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along your forearm's top side.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before repeating with the other arm.
Prayer stretch
Prayer stretch
The prayer stretch is great for both wrists and forearms.
Start by placing your palms together in front of your chest, elbows out to the sides.
Slowly lower your hands towards your waist while keeping them pressed together until you feel a stretch in your wrists and forearms.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds.
Circle movement
Wrist circles
Wrist circles are a simple yet effective way to increase flexibility and mobility in the wrists.
Start by extending both arms in front of you with hands relaxed.
Rotate each wrist clockwise in small circles for about ten repetitions, then switch directions and do another ten counterclockwise rotations.
Fist clench
Fist clench stretch
Fist clench stretches strengthen and improve flexibility in the wrists and hands.
Start by making a fist with both hands, squeezing tightly for a few seconds.
Then, slowly open your hands wide, spreading fingers as far apart as possible.
Repeat this process ten times, alternating between squeezing and opening, to ensure balanced development of strength and flexibility in the wrists and hands.