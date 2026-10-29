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5 dance forms that can help improve ankle flexibility
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5 dance forms that can help improve ankle flexibility

By Simran Jeet
Oct 29, 2026
01:43 pm
What's the story

African dances are a vibrant expression of culture and tradition, but they are also a great way to improve your ankle flexibility. These dances involve a wide range of movements that can help you improve your balance, strength, and flexibility. By learning these dances, you can improve your ankle health and enjoy the rhythm and energy of African dance forms. Here are five African dances that can help you improve your ankle flexibility.

Adumu

Adumu: The jumping dance

Adumu, also known as the jmpinug dance, is a signature of the Maasai tribe in Kenya and Tanzania.

The dance consists of a series of jumps, with minimal movement of the legs.

This repetitive jumping motion helps strengthen the ankle muscles and improve flexibility.

Practicing Adumu regularly can help you develop better control over your ankle movements.

Umteyo

Umteyo: The shaking dance

Umteyo is a traditional dance from South Africa's Xhosa community. It involves rapid shaking of the body, which travels from the hips to the ankles.

This shaking motion helps loosen up stiff joints and improve blood circulation in the lower limbs.

Regular practice of Umteyo can make your ankles more flexible.

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Gwara gwara

Gwara Gwara: The hip-hop inspired dance

Gwara Gwara is a South African dance that has become popular for its hip-hop-inspired moves.

It includes intricate footwork that requires quick shifts in weight from one foot to another.

These movements engage the ankle muscles intensely, improving their flexibility over time.

Practicing Gwara Gwara can make your ankles more agile.

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Ndombolo

Ndombolo: The Congolese dance craze

Ndombolo is a popular dance form from the Democratic Republic of Congo, characterized by fast-paced footwork and energetic movements.

The dance requires quick steps and rapid changes in direction, which put a lot of stress on the ankles.

Regularly practicing Ndombolo can improve your ankle coordination and flexibility.

Azonto

Azonto: The Ghanaian dance sensation

Azonto is a Ghanaian dance that became famous for its expressive hand gestures and rhythmic footwork.

The dance includes various steps that require precise foot placement and quick movements, engaging the ankle muscles effectively.

Practicing Azonto can improve your ankle agility and overall lower body coordination.

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