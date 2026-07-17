Improve your ankle strength with these exercises
What's the story
African cultures have long used traditional exercises to promote health and wellness. These exercises often focus on improving balance and strengthening the ankles, which are crucial for overall mobility and stability. By incorporating these practices into your routine, you can enhance your physical fitness naturally. Here are five African exercises that specifically target ankle strength and balance, offering a unique approach to improving your lower body resilience.
#1
Maasai jumping technique
The Maasai jumping technique is a traditional exercise performed by the Maasai people of Kenya and Tanzania.
It involves repetitive vertical leaps with minimal knee bending.
This exercise strengthens the ankle muscles and improves balance.
Practicing this technique regularly can enhance your jumping ability and endurance, making it a great addition to any fitness regimen.
#2
Zulu dance footwork
Zulu dance from South Africa is famous for its energetic footwork, which requires quick movements and precise foot placement.
The intricate steps work out the muscles in the ankles, improving flexibility and strength.
Practicing Zulu dance footwork can enhance coordination and agility, while providing a fun way to stay active.
#3
Ethiopian calf raises
Ethiopian calf raises are a simple, yet effective exercise that focuses on strengthening the calf muscles and ankles.
This exercise involves standing on the balls of your feet and lifting your heels off the ground repeatedly.
It can be done anywhere without equipment, making it accessible for everyone looking to improve their ankle strength.
#4
Nigerian warrior stance
The Nigerian warrior stance is a static pose that requires holding a deep lunge position for an extended period.
This stance builds endurance in the lower body, while also enhancing balance and stability.
Practicing this stance regularly can lead to improved posture and increased lower body resilience.
#5
Ghanaian balance challenge
The Ghanaian balance challenge involves standing on one leg while performing various movements with the other leg, such as reaching or tapping different surfaces around you.
This exercise tests your balance skills while strengthening your ankles through controlled movements that engage multiple muscle groups at once.