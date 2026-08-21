Dynamic stretching: A must for better balance
What's the story
Dynamic stretching is an effective way to improve balance and coordination. Unlike static stretching, dynamic stretching involves movement, preparing the body for physical activity. By incorporating dynamic stretches into your routine, you can enhance your body's ability to maintain balance during various activities. Here are five dynamic stretching techniques that can help you achieve better balance and coordination.
Hip mobility
Leg swings for hip mobility
Leg swings are a simple yet effective exercise to improve hip mobility, which is key to maintaining balance.
Stand next to a wall or support for stability, and swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner.
This movement helps loosen up the hip joints and increases the range of motion.
Doing this exercise regularly can make you more agile and stable while performing daily tasks or sports.
Shoulder stability
Arm circles for shoulder stability
Arm circles are a great way to enhance shoulder stability, which is important for overall coordination.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height.
Make small circles with your arms, gradually increasing their size.
This exercise strengthens shoulder muscles and improves joint flexibility, contributing to better upper body control.
Core engagement
High knees for core engagement
High knees are an amazing way to engage your core muscles and improve your balance.
Start by jogging in place while bringing your knees up to waist level with each step.
This dynamic stretch not only works on your core but also improves cardiovascular fitness.
Adding high knees to your routine can make you more stable during high-intensity workouts.
Leg strength
Lateral lunges for leg strength
Lateral lunges are a great way to build leg strength and improve side-to-side movement coordination.
Start by standing with feet together, then step out to one side, bending the knee of the stepping leg while keeping the other leg straight.
Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.
This exercise targets inner thigh muscles and enhances lateral stability.
Spinal flexibility
Torso twists for spinal flexibility
Torso twists are essential for improving spinal flexibility, which is essential for good balance and coordination.
Stand with feet hip-width apart and hands placed on the hips or extended outwards at shoulder level.
Rotate your torso from side to side in a controlled manner without moving your hips or lower body too much.
This movement helps loosen up spinal joints, improving your posture and balance.