What are balance board exercises?
What's the story
Balance boards are an amazing tool to improve core strength and stability. These boards challenge your balance by making you stand on an unstable surface, which engages your core muscles. Using balance boards regularly can improve your posture, coordination, and overall fitness. Here are five effective exercises to improve your core strength with balance boards.
Plank challenge
Plank on a balance board
Performing a plank on a balance board adds an extra layer of difficulty by introducing instability.
This exercise engages the entire core as you try to maintain balance.
Start by placing both hands on the board while keeping your feet grounded.
Hold the position for 30 seconds to 1 minute, focusing on keeping your body straight and stable.
Squat stability
Squats with balance board
Incorporating squats into your balance board routine can enhance lower body strength while also working your core.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart on the board, and lower into a squat position as you would normally.
The instability of the board forces your core muscles to engage more intensely to maintain balance throughout the movement.
One-leg focus
Single-leg stand exercise
Balancing on one leg on a balance board is an advanced exercise that greatly challenges your stability and strengthens your core.
Start by standing on one leg, with the other slightly lifted off the ground.
Hold this position for as long as possible without losing balance, and then switch legs.
Push-up variation
Push-ups on a balance board
Adding push-ups to a balance board routine makes it more difficult by engaging stabilizing muscles in addition to those used in traditional push-ups.
Place hands firmly on either side of the board, and perform push-ups as usual, while maintaining focus on keeping hips aligned and preventing excessive rocking.
Twist engagement
Russian twists using a balance board
Russian twists are made more challenging when performed atop a wobbling surface like a balance board.
Sit with knees bent and feet hovering above the ground, holding a weight or medicine ball if desired.
Rotate your torso side to side, controlling each twist with your abs to avoid toppling over.