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5 spices for better gut health and digestion

By Vinita Jain 11:46 am Jun 30, 202611:46 am

What's the story

African spices have been used for centuries to enhance the flavor of food and improve health. These spices are not just tasty but also have digestive benefits that can help you feel better. Using these spices in your daily meals can be an easy and natural way to improve digestion. Here are five African spices that can help you digest food better.