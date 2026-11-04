Stiff muscles? Try these gentle barre moves to improve flexibility
What's the story
Barre exercises combine elements of ballet, Pilates, and yoga to improve flexibility and strength. They are low-impact, which makes them suitable for all fitness levels. With a focus on posture, alignment, and controlled movements, barre exercises can help you improve your flexibility over time. Here are five effective barre exercises that can help you achieve greater flexibility.
Tip 1
Plié with arm extension
The plie with arm extension is a great exercise to work on your legs and arms while improving flexibility.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, and perform a plie by bending your knees while keeping your back straight.
Extend your arms overhead as you lower into the plie.
This movement stretches the inner thighs and shoulders, promoting flexibility in both areas.
Tip 2
Seated forward fold
The seated forward fold is an excellent way to stretch the hamstrings and lower back.
Sit on the floor with legs extended in front of you.
Inhale deeply, then exhale as you reach forward toward your toes, keeping your spine long.
This exercise helps lengthen the muscles along the back of your legs while also calming the mind.
Tip 3
Standing leg lift
The standing leg lift targets hip flexors and improves balance at the same time.
Stand next to a barre or sturdy support for balance.
Lift one leg out to the side while maintaining a slight bend in the supporting knee.
Hold for a few seconds before lowering it back down.
This exercise increases hip flexibility and strengthens stabilizing muscles.
Tip 4
Cat-cow stretch at barre
The cat-cow stretch at the barre improves spinal flexibility and mobility.
Start by holding onto the barre with both hands at shoulder height, feet shoulder-width apart.
Inhale as you arch your back slightly (*cow position*), then exhale as you round it (*cat position*).
Repeat several times to release tension from your spine.
Tip 5
Reclined hamstring stretch
The reclined hamstring stretch is perfect for easing tight hamstrings after a workout session or a long day on foot.
Lie flat on your back, one leg extended straight up toward the ceiling, using either a strap or towel wrapped around the foot, gently pulling toward you until you feel a mild stretch without discomfort.
Hold for a few moments, then switch sides.