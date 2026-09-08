Do these stretches for better inner thigh flexibility
What's the story
African groin stretches have been used for centuries to improve flexibility and mobility. These exercises, inspired by traditional African dance and movement practices, target the groin area, which is often neglected in regular workouts. By including these stretches in your routine, you can improve your range of motion and reduce the risk of injury. Here are five African groin stretches that can help improve your flexibility.
Tip 1
The butterfly stretch technique
The butterfly stretch is a classic exercise that targets the inner thighs and groin muscles.
To perform this stretch, sit on the floor with your back straight and the soles of your feet together.
Hold your feet with both hands, and gently press your knees toward the ground using your elbows.
This stretch helps open up the hips and improves flexibility over time.
Tip 2
The seated straddle stretch
The seated straddle stretch works by stretching both the inner thighs and hamstrings simultaneously.
Sit on the floor with legs spread wide apart.
Lean forward slowly while keeping your back straight until you feel a gentle pull in your inner thighs.
Hold this position for a few seconds, and then return to the starting position.
Tip 3
The standing side lunge stretch
The standing side lunge stretch is a dynamic way to work on your groin flexibility.
Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart.
Step one foot out to the side into a lunge position while keeping the other leg straight.
Shift your weight onto the bent leg while keeping both feet flat on the ground.
This movement helps to increase mobility in both hips and the groin area.
Tip 4
The frog stretch exercise
The frog stretch is an excellent exercise for targeting deep hip muscles, as well as the groin area.
Begin on all fours with knees wide apart and feet turned outward, like a frog's legs.
Lower yourself down onto your forearms while keeping your hips above your knees, feeling a deep stretch in hips, inner thighs, and groin.
Tip 5
The sumo squat stretch
Sumo squat stretches are excellent for improving flexibility in hips and groin muscles.
Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart, toes slightly pointed outward.
Lower into a squat position, as if performing a sumo wrestler pose.
Ensure your back remains straight and your chest stays up.
Hold the position for a few seconds before rising back to standing.
Repeat the process several times to achieve the best results.