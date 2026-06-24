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The best dynamic stretches for everyday fitness

By Vinita Jain 01:19 pm Jun 24, 202601:19 pm

What's the story

Dynamic stretching is a great way to boost flexibility and prepare your body for physical activity. Unlike static stretching, which involves holding a position for a long time, dynamic stretching involves moving parts of your body and gradually increasing reach and speed. This method not only improves flexibility but also increases blood flow to muscles, improving performance and reducing injury risk. Here are five effective dynamic stretches to boost your flexibility.