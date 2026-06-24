The best dynamic stretches for everyday fitness
What's the story
Dynamic stretching is a great way to boost flexibility and prepare your body for physical activity. Unlike static stretching, which involves holding a position for a long time, dynamic stretching involves moving parts of your body and gradually increasing reach and speed. This method not only improves flexibility but also increases blood flow to muscles, improving performance and reducing injury risk. Here are five effective dynamic stretches to boost your flexibility.
Hip mobility
Leg swings for hip mobility
Leg swings are an excellent exercise for improving hip mobility. Stand next to a wall or support, and swing one leg forward and backward in a controlled manner. This movement helps loosen up the hip joints and increases the range of motion. Perform 10 to 15 swings on each leg before engaging in any lower-body workout.
Shoulder flexibility
Arm circles for shoulder flexibility
Arm circles are great for increasing shoulder flexibility. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, extend arms out to the sides at shoulder height, and make small circles, gradually increasing in size. Do ten circles in each direction with both arms to warm up the shoulders and prepare them for more intense activities.
Lower body activation
Walking lunges for lower body activation
Walking lunges are great for activating multiple muscle groups in the lower body, including quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Take a step forward into a lunge position while keeping your back straight and core engaged. Alternate legs as you move forward across the floor, doing ten lunges on each side.
Spinal mobility
Torso twists for spinal mobility
Torso twists improve spinal mobility by loosening up the muscles around the spine. Stand with feet hip-width apart, bend slightly at knees, place hands on hips, or extend them outwards at shoulder level, then rotate your torso from side to side without moving hips or lower body too much; repeat this motion 10 times per side.
Heart rate increase
High knees to increase heart rate
High knees are an excellent dynamic stretch that raises your heart rate and improves leg flexibility. Start jogging in place, then lift your knees high toward your chest with each step. Continue this for 30 seconds, gradually increasing intensity as needed. This exercise is especially useful for warming up before cardio workouts or sports activities requiring quick movements.