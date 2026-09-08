These dance styles can help improve hip mobility
What's the story
African dances are not just cultural expressions, they also provide a unique way to improve hip flexibility. These dances, which have been passed down generations, emphasize on fluid movements and rhythmic patterns that can help you loosen up. By practicing these dance forms regularly, you can improve your mobility and strength in the hip region. Here are five African dances that can help you achieve better hip flexibility.
Maasai dance
Adumu: The jumping dance of the Maasai
Adumu, popularly known as the "Maasai jumping dance," is a key part of Maasai warrior ceremonies.
The dance involves jumping in a circle while keeping the rest of the body still.
This repetitive motion strengthens the hip muscles and increases flexibility over time.
The high jumps also contribute to improved balance, coordination, and physical endurance.
Xhosa dance
Umteyo: The shaking dance from Xhosa culture
Umteyo is a traditional Xhosa dance from South Africa, characterized by rapid shaking movements of the hips and torso.
This dance is performed during celebrations, and it is known to loosen up the muscles around the hips, improving their range of motion.
The continuous shaking helps in increasing blood flow to the hip area, promoting flexibility.
Contemporary dance
Gwara Gwara: The contemporary South African sensation
Gwara Gwara is a contemporary South African dance that has taken the world by storm with its catchy moves.
It involves fluid arm movements, combined with rhythmic hip sways.
Practicing Gwara Gwara regularly can help you achieve greater fluidity in your hips, while also giving you a fun workout.
Ghanaian dance
Kpanlogo: The energetic dance from Ghana
Kpanlogo is an energetic Ghanaian dance from coastal tribes like the Ga people.
It combines fast-paced footwork with intricate body movements, including those of the hips.
The lively tempo of Kpanlogo encourages dynamic movement patterns that enhance flexibility and strength in the lower body.
Congolese dance
Ndombolo: The Congolese dance craze
Ndombolo is a popular Congolese dance that took Africa by storm in the 1990s with its infectious rhythm and lively moves.
It emphasizes quick steps and exaggerated hip movements, making it a great way to loosen up tight muscles around the hips.
Regularly practicing Ndombolo can improve your agility and hip flexibility, making it a fun and effective way to stay active.