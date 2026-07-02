Strengthen your ankles with these easy moves
What's the story
Ankles are an important part of our body, contributing to our balance and mobility. Strengthening them can help prevent injuries and improve overall joint flexibility. Regular exercise can make your ankles stronger and more flexible, which is important for daily activities and sports. Here are five effective exercises to strengthen your ankles and improve joint flexibility.
Tip 1
Ankle circles
Ankle circles are a simple yet effective exercise to improve mobility. Start by sitting comfortably with one leg extended outwards. Slowly rotate your foot in a circular motion, first clockwise for 10 repetitions, then counterclockwise for another 10. This exercise loosens up the ankle joint and increases blood flow, promoting flexibility.
Tip 2
Toe raises
Toe raises also help strengthen the muscles around the ankle. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and slowly lift your heels off the ground, balancing on your toes. Hold this position for a few seconds before lowering back down. Repeat this movement 10 to 15 times to build endurance in the calf muscles and improve ankle stability.
Tip 3
Heel walks
Heel walks are great for strengthening the front of the lower leg and improving ankle flexibility. Walk forward on your heels, keeping your toes off the ground, for about 30 seconds or as long as you can maintain balance. This exercise engages various muscle groups around the ankle, enhancing its strength over time.
Tip 4
Resistance band exercises
Using a resistance band can add an extra challenge to your ankle workouts. Sit with one leg extended and loop a resistance band around your foot, holding both ends with your hands. Flex and point your toes against the band's resistance ten times on each side. This exercise targets multiple muscles around the joint, improving strength and flexibility.
Tip 5
Calf stretches
Calf stretches are essential for keeping your ankles flexible. Stand facing a wall with one foot forward and the other back, pressing both heels into the ground. Lean forward slightly until you feel a stretch in your calf muscles without straining other parts of your body. Hold this position for 20 seconds before switching sides.