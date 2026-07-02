Ankle circles are a simple yet effective exercise to improve mobility

Strengthen your ankles with these easy moves

By Vinita Jain 02:15 pm Jul 02, 202602:15 pm

What's the story

Ankles are an important part of our body, contributing to our balance and mobility. Strengthening them can help prevent injuries and improve overall joint flexibility. Regular exercise can make your ankles stronger and more flexible, which is important for daily activities and sports. Here are five effective exercises to strengthen your ankles and improve joint flexibility.