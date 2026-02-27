Improve your posture with these wall sit exercises

Wall sits are a simple yet effective exercise to improve posture and strengthen core muscles. The exercise requires you to lean against a wall in a sitting position, which helps in building endurance in the legs and core. With regular practice, wall sits can help you maintain better posture by strengthening the muscles that support your spine. Here are five wall sit variations to improve your posture.

Tip 1 Basic wall sit for beginners The basic wall sit is the best starting point for beginners. Stand with your back against a wall, feet shoulder-width apart and a little away from the wall. Slide down until your knees are at a right angle, making sure your knees don't go past your toes. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds at first, then increase the duration as you get stronger.

Tip 2 Single-leg wall sit challenge Once you are comfortable with the basic wall sit, try the single-leg variation to up the ante. Simply perform the basic wall sit but lift one leg off the ground, keeping it parallel to the floor. This challenges your balance and engages more muscles in your core and lower body. Switch legs after each set to ensure even muscle development.

Tip 3 Wall sit with calf raises Adding calf raises to your wall sit routine can further improve your lower body strength and stability. While holding a basic or single-leg wall sit position, raise and lower your heels repeatedly, engaging your calves with every repetition. This variation not only strengthens your calves but also improves overall endurance during extended sitting periods.

Tip 4 Weighted wall sit for added resistance To increase resistance and intensity in a wall sit, add weights like dumbbells or a medicine ball held close to your chest or resting on top of your thighs. Start with light weights to ensure proper form is maintained throughout each repetition without straining muscles unnecessarily.