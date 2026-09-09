Sitting all day? Try these 5 desk stretches
What's the story
Incorporating simple stretches into your daily routine can significantly improve your spinal health. These exercises are designed to be performed at your desk, making them accessible and easy to integrate into a busy lifestyle. By focusing on flexibility and strength, these stretches can help alleviate tension, reduce discomfort, and promote better posture. Here are five desk stretches that can help maintain a healthy spine.
Neck stretch
Neck stretch for tension relief
The neck stretch is a simple exercise that targets the muscles around the neck and upper back.
Sit up straight with your feet flat on the floor.
Slowly tilt your head toward one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck.
Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides.
This stretch helps relieve tension from prolonged computer use, reading, or similar activities.
Spinal twist
Seated spinal twist
The seated spinal twist is an effective way to enhance spinal flexibility.
While sitting, place your right hand on the back of your chair and twist your torso to the right, using your left hand on your right knee for support.
Hold for fifteen seconds before repeating on the other side.
This stretch aids in maintaining mobility in the spine, alleviating stiffness, and improving flexibility.
Cat-cow stretch
Cat-Cow stretch at desk
The cat-cow stretch is excellent for improving spinal flexibility and relieving back tension.
Start by sitting at the edge of your chair with feet hip-width apart.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), then exhale as you round it (cat position).
Repeat this sequence five times to promote better posture and reduce discomfort from sitting.
Shoulder squeeze
Shoulder blade squeeze
The shoulder blade squeeze strengthens upper back muscles while improving posture.
Sit tall with arms by your sides, and squeeze shoulder blades together as if trying to hold a pencil between them without raising shoulders toward ears.
Hold for five seconds before releasing, and repeat 10 times throughout the day when possible.
Lower back stretch
Lower back stretch over chair
For lower back relief, stand slightly away from your chair, bend forward, and let your upper body hang over the seat.
Hold for 20 seconds, feeling the stretch in your lower back.
This exercise is especially beneficial if you experience discomfort after long hours of sitting.