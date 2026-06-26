Toe curling is another effective exercise to strengthen the muscles in your toes

Keep your toes strong with these easy exercises

By Vinita Jain 03:00 pm Jun 26, 202603:00 pm

What's the story

African toe exercises have been practiced for centuries, providing a natural way to enhance toe flexibility and strength. These exercises are rooted in traditional practices, focusing on simple movements that can be done anywhere. By incorporating these exercises into your routine, you can improve your foot health and overall balance. Here are five African toe exercises that can help you achieve better toe flexibility.