Elevate your space with industrial metalwork touches

If you are a fan of industrial chic home decor, it might interest you to know that it is all about combining raw, unfinished elements with sleek, modern touches. And, metalwork can be an integral part of this aesthetic - adding both functionality and visual appeal. Integrate metal elements into your home to get a contemporary yet timeless space. Here are some ways to do it.

Furniture Use of metal furniture Metal furniture has become a staple in industrial chic design. Be it steel chairs, iron tables, or aluminum shelves, these pieces lend an edgy yet sophisticated touch to any room. Not only are these materials durable but also versatile enough to blend with other design elements like wood or glass. Opting for metal furniture can turn your living space into an urban oasis without compromising on comfort or style.

Lighting Incorporate metal lighting fixtures Lighting fixtures made from metals like copper or brass can elevate the industrial vibe of your home. Pendant lights with exposed bulbs or metallic floor lamps can be used as focal points in any room. These fixtures not only provide ample lighting but also add a dash of intrigue and sophistication to the decor.

Accents Add metal accents and accessories Small metal accents, be it picture frames, vases, or wall art can make a huge difference to the overall look and feel of your space. These accessories are easy to add, and are flexible to place and arrange. Using metals such as bronze or nickel for these accents adds texture and depth without overpowering the existing decor.

Structural elements Utilize exposed pipes and beams Exposed pipes and beams are the quintessential elements of industrial chic design. Leaving these structural elements visible adds authenticity to the style, while providing architectural interest. Painted or left in their natural state, exposed pipes and beams contribute significantly to creating an industrial atmosphere within your home.