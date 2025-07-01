5 timeless Art Deco pieces for your home

Emerging in the early 20th century, Art Deco is defined by its bold geometric patterns, rich colors, and luxurious materials. It continues to fascinate homeowners with its timeless charm. Incorporating these Art Deco pieces into your home can add an element of elegance and sophistication. Here are five iconic Art Deco items that can transform your living space into a stylish haven.

Reflective elegance Geometric mirrors Geometric mirrors are the quintessential Art Deco pieces that can amp up the aesthetic of any room. These mirrors are generally designed with intricate sharp angles and symmetrical patterns. They make for a functional decor piece and an illusion of more space by scattering light across the room. Available in a range of shapes and sizes, geometric mirrors can be hung in entryways or living rooms to make a bold statement.

Timeless timepieces Sunburst clocks Sunburst clocks are quintessential symbols of the Art Deco era. With their radiating spokes, like sun rays, these clocks make a dynamic focal point for any wall. Usually made of metal or wood, sunburst clocks are available in various finishes. From gold or silver to match with different color schemes, you can place one above a mantelpiece or on an accent wall to instantly elevate the room's decor.

Luxurious comfort Velvet upholstered furniture Velvet upholstered furniture embodies the luxury that comes with Art Deco design. Plush velvet fabric draped sofas and chairs are not just comfortable, but also extremely stylish, and add texture to your interiors. Rich jewel tones (emerald green or sapphire blue) are the most popular choice for an authentic look from this glamorous era.