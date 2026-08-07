Independence Day 2026: 5 decor ideas inspired by khadi
What's the story
India's Independence Day, celebrated on August 15, is a time to honor the nation's freedom, history, and cultural heritage. In 2026, the celebration continues to inspire people to embrace traditional crafts and sustainable choices. Khadi, a symbol of self-reliance and Indian craftsmanship, can bring a timeless charm to modern homes through thoughtful decor ideas.
#1
Khadi tricolour wall hangings
Take strips of white, saffron and green khadi and sew or pin them into wall hangings.
Let the fabric drape naturally instead of keeping it stiff.
Hang them near the entrance or behind the main seating area.
The rough weave catches light gently and feels more personal than printed posters. Guests will notice the handmade touch right away.
#2
Simple khadi table runners
Use a plain khadi table runner in off-white or light beige on your dining or centre table.
Add marigold flowers or small clay diyas to complete the look.
The natural texture of khadi gives a simple and earthy feel.
It can also be washed and reused every year, making it a practical decor choice.
#3
Khadi cushion covers
Replace your regular cushions with covers made from natural khadi in soft shades like cream, grey, or pale indigo.
Place them on sofas or chairs to add a simple, cozy touch. The fabric feels comfortable and gives your space a natural look.
It adds a subtle patriotic feel without using bright prints or plastic decorations.
#4
Handmade khadi flag garlands
Cut small rectangles of khadi in the three national colours and stitch them onto a jute string.
Hang the garland across doorways, balconies or window frames. Because the cloth is light, it moves with the breeze.
The slight irregularities in the weave make each flag unique and remind us of the handwork behind the freedom movement
#5
Khadi lamp shades for soft evening light
Wrap simple lamp shades with thin khadi fabric in white or light saffron.
When the lights come on in the evening, the cloth softens the glow and creates a warm, peaceful atmosphere. Place a few such lamps in the living room or on the veranda.
The gentle light pairs beautifully with the quiet strength that khadi has always stood for.