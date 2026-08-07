Independence Day: 5 foods that showcase India's rich heritage
What's the story
Every Independence Day, India celebrates its journey to freedom and the rich traditions that make the country unique. Food is an important part of this heritage, with each region having its own special dishes and flavors. This August 15, discover five traditional foods that showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine.
#1
Litti chokha
Litti chokha is a popular dish from Bihar, made with simple ingredients and packed with flavor.
Litti is a baked wheat dough ball filled with roasted gram flour, herbs, and spices.
It is served with chokha, a mix of mashed potatoes, tomatoes, or eggplant.
This comforting dish is a great example of Bihar's traditional and homestyle cooking.
#2
Sarson da saag and makki di roti
Sarson da saag and makki di roti are much-loved dishes from Punjab.
The saag is made with mustard greens and cooked with simple spices, while the roti is prepared using corn flour.
Usually served with a little butter or ghee, this hearty combination reflects Punjab's traditional food culture and remains popular during family meals and celebrations.
#3
Dhokla
Dhokla is a soft and fluffy steamed snack from Gujarat. It is traditionally made with fermented gram flour and has a light, slightly tangy taste.
Often served with green chutney, sweet chutney, or a simple tempering, dhokla can be enjoyed for breakfast or as a snack.
Its simple preparation reflects the variety of Gujarati vegetarian cuisine.
#4
Appam and vegetable stew
Appam and vegetable stew are a popular combination from Kerala.
Appam is a soft, bowl-shaped rice pancake with thin, crisp edges, while the vegetable stew is made with vegetables cooked gently in coconut milk.
The mild flavors and use of rice and coconut make this dish a comforting example of Kerala's traditional cooking.
#5
Siddu
Siddu is a well-known traditional food from Himachal Pradesh, especially in its mountain areas.
Made from wheat flour, this steamed bread is usually stuffed with a savory or sweet filling such as lentils, walnuts, or spices.
It is often enjoyed with ghee or curry, making it a warm and filling dish that represents the region's simple mountain cuisine.