5 places to visit on Independence Day for historical insights
What's the story
As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, the significance of historical monuments and memorials becomes even more meaningful. These sites are not just architectural landmarks but also reminders of the people, events, and sacrifices that shaped India's journey to freedom. Here are five iconic sites that offer a glimpse into the country's rich history and freedom struggle.
Memorial site
India Gate
Located in the heart of the capital, India Gate is a war memorial dedicated to the British Indian Army soldiers who died during World War I.
The monument also houses the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame, honoring independent India's fallen soldiers.
On Independence Day, India Gate transforms into a hub of patriotic fervor with flags, floral tributes and illuminated surroundings.
Historical landmark
Red Fort, Delhi
The UNESCO World Heritage Site, Red Fort in Delhi, has been the venue for the Prime Minister's Independence Day address since 1947.
Once the political center of the Mughal era, it now stands as a symbol of India's freedom.
A visit on August 15 gives you a chance to witness the grandeur of flag-hoisting ceremony against its red sandstone walls.
Memorial site
Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar
Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar is a place of solemn remembrance, marking the 1919 massacre that galvanized the Indian independence movement.
The memorial's preserved bullet marks, eternal flame, and Martyrs' Well are poignant symbols of sacrifices made for freedom.
Visiting on Independence Day is an emotionally charged experience that brings history alive in its rawest form.
Historical site
Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad
Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, once the home of Mahatma Gandhi, is a peaceful yet powerful site that played a central role in India's freedom struggle.
The simple cottages here house letters, photographs, and personal belongings of the Father of the Nation.
On Independence Day, it provides a tranquil space to reflect on Gandhian ideals and their relevance today.
Memorial site
Cellular Jail, Andaman Islands
The Kala Pani or Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands was a colonial prison where many freedom fighters endured unimaginable hardship.
Today, it stands as a museum and memorial to their sacrifice.
The evening light-and-sound show narrating India's struggle makes for an unforgettable visit, reminding us of the resilience and courage that paved the way for independence.