Independence Day: 5 tricolor table decorations to try
What's the story
India's Independence Day is a wonderful time to add a festive touch to your home. Instead of buying ready-made decorations, you can create simple table decor using things you may already have at home. With saffron, white, and green colors, along with flowers, candles, and handmade pieces, you can create a joyful setting for August 15.
#1
Flower arrangement
Create a simple flower arrangement using saffron, white, and green flowers.
You can use marigolds, white roses, and green leaves to bring the three colors together.
Place them in a glass jar, clay pot, or simple vase and keep it in the centre of your dining or centre table for an easy festive look.
#2
Tricolor diyas
Paint simple clay diyas in saffron, white, and green for an Independence Day table display.
Allow them to dry before placing small candles inside.
Arrange the diyas in a row, circle, or any pattern you like.
This easy DIY adds the tricolor to your table without using expensive or complicated decorations.
#3
Table runner
Make your own simple tricolor table runner using three strips of fabric in saffron, white, and green.
Stitch or neatly join the strips together and place the runner across your dining table.
Add a few flowers or diyas on top to complete the look.
It is an easy way to bring the Independence Day colors into your decor.
#4
Paper flowers
Make simple paper flowers using saffron, white, and green craft paper.
Fold or cut the paper into flower shapes and attach them to small sticks or arrange them in a bowl.
You can place these handmade flowers around the table or use them as a centrepiece.
They are colorful, inexpensive, and easy to make.
#5
Napkin folds
Give your Independence Day table a simple tricolor touch with saffron, white, and green napkins.
Fold each napkin into a basic fan, triangle, or roll and place them beside the plates.
You can also tie them with a small ribbon in one of the three colors.
This easy idea adds color to the table without making it look crowded.