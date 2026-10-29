Overhyped places in India (and where to go instead!)
What's the story
India is a land of diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage. While many places are popular among tourists, some are often considered overrated. These spots may not offer the unique experiences that travelers seek. Instead, lesser-known destinations offer equally captivating experiences without the crowds. Here are some of India's overrated tourist spots and where you can go instead.
#1
Taj Mahal's crowded allure
The Taj Mahal in Agra is one of the world's most iconic monuments. However, it can get extremely crowded with tourists, making the experience less enjoyable.
Instead of battling crowds, head to the lesser-known tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah, also known as the Baby Taj.
This beautiful marble mausoleum offers a quieter atmosphere and intricate designs, without the throngs of people.
#2
Goa's beach party scene
Goa is famous for its vibrant beach party scene and bustling nightlife. However, the popular beaches can be overcrowded and commercialized.
For a more serene beach experience, head to Gokarna in Karnataka.
With its pristine beaches and laid-back vibe, Gokarna is perfect for relaxation without compromising on natural beauty.
#3
Jaipur's hustle
Jaipur, also called the Pink City, is famous for its royal palaces and colorful bazaars. While it is a must-visit for history lovers, the city can get really busy with tourists.
For a similar royal experience without the hustle, visit Mandawa in the Shekhawati region.
Known for its stunning havelis with exquisite frescoes, Mandawa gives you a taste of Rajasthani culture in a more relaxed setting.
#4
Kerala's backwaters congestion
Kerala's backwaters are famous for their scenic beauty and houseboat rides. However, popular areas like Alleppey can get crowded during peak seasons.
For a more peaceful experience, head to Kollam or Kumarakom instead. These places offer similar picturesque views, but with fewer tourists around, letting you enjoy the tranquility of Kerala's waterways.
#5
Darjeeling's tea garden crowds
Darjeeling is famous for its tea gardens and stunning views of the Himalayas. However, it can get really crowded, especially during peak tourist seasons.
For a more peaceful tea experience, head to Munnar in Kerala instead. With its lush green plantations and pleasant weather, Munnar makes for an ideal getaway for tea lovers looking for some peace.