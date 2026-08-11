Murmura: The everyday Indian snack that never gets boring
What's the story
Murmura, popularly known as puffed rice, is a staple snack in many Indian households. Light and crunchy, it is an affordable and versatile snack that can be enjoyed in several ways. Its simplicity and ease of preparation have made it a favorite across the country. From street vendors to home kitchens, murmura continues to be a go-to choice for those looking for a quick snack.
#1
The versatile snack
Murmura's versatility is what makes it so popular.
It can be eaten plain or mixed with spices, vegetables, and other ingredients to make a variety of dishes.
Be it a simple bhel puri or an elaborate chaat, murmura serves as the perfect base.
Its neutral flavor allows it to absorb the taste of whatever it is mixed with, making it adaptable to different palates.
#2
Nutritional benefits
Apart from being delicious, murmura is also healthy.
It is low in calories and has no cholesterol, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious people.
It is also high in carbohydrates, which provide energy without making you feel heavy.
Plus, it is gluten-free, making it suitable for those with dietary restrictions.
#3
Easy preparation methods
Preparing snacks with murmura is super easy and quick.
One can roast it with spices for a crunchy treat or mix it with fresh vegetables for a healthy salad-like dish.
Adding tamarind chutney or yogurt can further enhance its taste without adding much effort or time in the kitchen.
Tip 1
Economic appeal
One of the best things about murmura is that it is inexpensive.
A small packet of puffed rice costs less than ₹20 ($0.25) in most parts of India, making it accessible to all.
This affordability has made it a staple in many households where budget-friendly snacks are a priority, without compromising on taste or variety.