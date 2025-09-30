These are India's top birdwatching destinations

India, with its diverse ecosystems, is a birdwatcher's paradise. While popular national parks draw the most attention, there are lesser-known birdwatching spots that promise unique experiences. These hidden gems offer a chance to witness rare and endemic species in their natural habitats. Exploring these offbeat locations can give you a more intimate connection with nature and its avian inhabitants. Here are some of India's best-kept secrets for birdwatching enthusiasts.

#1 The enchanting Keoladeo National Park Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its avian diversity. The park is home to over 370 species of birds, including migratory ones from Central Asia during the winter months. The man-made wetland provides an ideal habitat for waterfowl and waders. Birdwatchers can explore the park on foot or by cycle rickshaw, making it an accessible spot for all.

#2 Silent Valley National Park: A biodiversity hotspot Located in Kerala, Silent Valley National Park is famous for its pristine rainforest and rich biodiversity. The park is home to several endemic bird species, including the Malabar grey hornbill and Nilgiri wood pigeon. The dense forests provide a perfect habitat for these birds, making it an ideal spot for serious birdwatchers looking for rare sightings.

#3 Tawang: A Himalayan avian paradise Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is a dream destination for birdwatchers. The region's high-altitude forests are home to several Himalayan species, such as the black-necked crane and red-billed chough. The cool climate and stunning landscapes make it an ideal place to explore on foot or by jeep. Tawang's remote location guarantees fewer crowds, making it perfect for those looking for solitude in nature.

#4 Chilika Lake: A coastal wonderland Chilika Lake, India's largest coastal lagoon, is famous for its rich avian life. During the migratory season, thousands of birds flock here, including flamingos and pelicans from as far as Siberia. The lake's varied habitats, from mudflats to marshes, provide ample feeding grounds for these birds. Birdwatchers can explore the area by boat or on foot, depending on the season.