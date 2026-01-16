National Tourism Day: Eco-friendly destinations to visit in India

National Tourism Day is celebrated on January 25 every year to highlight the importance of tourism and its cultural, social, economic, and environmental benefits. India offers a wide range of tourism destinations that combine unique experiences with a focus on sustainability and responsible travel. Here are several such places that offer unforgettable travel experiences while promoting environmental conservation and community involvement.

#1 Spiti Valley: A model of low-impact tourism Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh is a prime example of low-impact tourism. The region promotes slow travel that directly benefits local communities and offers travelers a rich cultural experience. Visitors are encouraged to interact with locals and learn about community-based initiatives aimed at preserving the local culture and environment.

#2 Khonoma: India's 1st green village Khonoma in Nagaland, once a hunter's village, is now India's first green village. The locals have adopted community-led conservation efforts, making it a leader in ecotourism and preservation of biodiversity. This small but significant place teaches the world about responsible travel and traditional practices for sustainable living.

#3 Mawlynnong: Asia's cleanest village Mawlynnong in Meghalaya, once declared Asia's Cleanest Village, is another example of sustainable tourism. The village has inspired many others around the world with its strong community involvement in cleanliness and greenery. Mawlynnong promotes sustainable practices among villagers and serves as a model for responsible travel.

#4 Sunderbans: A lesson in conservation The world's largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans in West Bengal, offers a lesson in conservation. The region's wetlands and mangroves are some of the most important ecosystems on the planet. Conservationists and local communities have worked tirelessly to protect these fragile ecosystems through community-based ecotourism initiatives and responsible tourism practices.

#5 Kutch: A hub for handicrafts and traditional arts Kutch in Gujarat, despite its harsh terrain and salt flats, is a treasure trove of handicrafts and traditional arts. Community-based tourism initiatives have enabled the semi-nomadic tribes of Kutch to showcase their traditional skills. This region highlights how tourism can be used as a platform for cultural exchange while promoting sustainable practices.