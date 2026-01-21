These musical fountains may not be worth visiting

India is home to several musical fountains, which are often touted as major tourist attractions. However, not all of them live up to the hype. Some of these fountains have been criticized for their lack of maintenance, poor choreography, or simply not being as impressive as advertised. Here are five musical fountains in India that many believe are overrated and why they may not be worth your time.

#1 Surajkund's musical fountain Surajkund in Haryana has a musical fountain that is often touted as a major attraction. However, many visitors have complained about its inconsistent performance and lack of synchronization with the music. The fountain's show timings are also not very consistent, leaving visitors disappointed when they arrive expecting a grand display. The overall experience has been described as average at best.

#2 Indore's Rani Mahal Fountain The Rani Mahal fountain in Indore is another one that has been criticized for being overrated. While the venue is beautiful, the fountain's show has been criticized for being repetitive and lacking creativity. Many visitors have also noted that the sound quality isn't very good, which takes away from the experience of watching the water dance to music.

Advertisement

#3 Bengaluru's Cubbon Park Fountain Cubbon Park in Bengaluru has a musical fountain, but it hasn't impressed many of its visitors. The show lacks variety in terms of music selection and choreography, making it less engaging than other attractions in the city. Further, the maintenance issues have also been pointed out by visitors, who feel that the fountain could use some upgrades to improve its appeal.

Advertisement

#4 Chandigarh's Zakir Hussain Rose Garden fountain Chandigarh's Zakir Hussain Rose Garden features a musical fountain that has received mixed reviews from visitors. While some appreciate its simplicity, others feel it lacks the wow factor expected from such attractions. The synchronization between water jets and music isn't always spot on, which can leave viewers underwhelmed.