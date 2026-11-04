Are India's most famous national parks really worth visiting?
What's the story
India's national parks are famous for their biodiversity and scenic beauty, drawing millions of visitors every year. But not all parks live up to the hype. Some are often touted as must-visit destinations, but fail to deliver a memorable experience. Here's a look at some of India's most overrated national parks, giving you an insight into what makes them less appealing than expected.
#1
Bandhavgarh National Park: More hype than wildlife
Bandhavgarh National Park is famous for its high density of tigers, but it can be a hit-or-miss when it comes to wildlife sightings.
The park's popularity means it gets a lot of tourists, which can disturb the animals and make sightings less common.
Plus, the park's terrain is such that it can be difficult to spot wildlife even when they are around.
#2
Ranthambore National Park: Crowds over calm
Ranthambore National Park is one of India's most famous tiger reserves, but its fame comes with a catch.
The park is usually crowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy a peaceful experience.
The noise from vehicles and large groups can scare away animals, making sightings less frequent than one would expect from such a popular destination.
#3
Kaziranga National Park: Limited variety beyond rhinos
While Kaziranga National Park is famous for its one-horned rhinoceroses, it does not offer much in terms of diverse wildlife experiences compared to other Indian parks.
The focus on rhinos means that other species might not get as much attention or visibility during visits.
This could leave some visitors wanting more variety in their wildlife encounters.
#4
Sundarbans National Park: Challenging access issues
Sundarbans National Park is famous for its unique mangrove ecosystem and royal Bengal tigers.
However, the park's remote location and difficult access can deter many tourists.
The waterways that lead to the park are often affected by weather conditions, making travel unpredictable at times.
This can make planning a trip to this UNESCO World Heritage Site a bit challenging.