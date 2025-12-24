Planning to tour riverfront promenades? Avoid these overrated ones

India is home to several riverfront promenades that promise a unique experience. However, not all of them live up to the hype. Some of these places can be underwhelming, owing to various reasons like overcrowding, poor maintenance, or lack of engaging activities. Here's taking a look at some of India's most overrated riverfront promenades and why they may not be worth your time.

#1 The truth about Kolkata's Hooghly Riverfront The Hooghly Riverfront in Kolkata is often touted as a must-visit spot. However, many find it crowded and noisy, which detracts from the experience. The area is also plagued by pollution issues, which can make the visit less enjoyable. While there are some nice views and historical significance, the overall experience may not live up to expectations for all visitors.

#2 Chennai's Marina Beach promenade: Not as great as it seems Marina Beach Promenade in Chennai is one of the longest urban beaches in the world. But, it often gets crowded with tourists and locals alike, leaving little space to enjoy a peaceful stroll. The beach is also littered with garbage, which takes away from its beauty. Although it's an iconic spot, those looking for serenity might be disappointed.

#3 Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront: A mixed bag While Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront has been praised for its development and beautification, it has also been criticized for being more of a concrete jungle than a natural retreat. The promenade is well-maintained but can feel sterile and lacking in character compared to other Indian riverfronts. Visitors seeking cultural immersion might find it lacking in authenticity.