India's most beautiful botanical gardens: A list

India's botanical gardens are a perfect blend of nature and peace, attracting those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life. These gardens are home to a plethora of plant species, providing a peaceful environment for relaxation and exploration. From the lush greenery to the rare plants, these gardens are perfect for anyone looking for some peace of mind. Here are some of India's most peaceful botanical gardens.

#1 Lalbagh Botanical Garden: A historical haven Located in Bengaluru, Lalbagh Botanical Garden is famous for its historic importance and beautiful landscapes. Spread over 240 acres, the garden has over 1,000 species of plants. The glass house in the garden is a major attraction, hosting flower shows twice a year. Visitors can enjoy peaceful walks along the well-maintained paths while admiring the diverse flora.

#2 Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden: A scientific marvel Located in Howrah near Kolkata, the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden is one of India's oldest botanical gardens. Famous for its gigantic Banyan tree, which spreads over more than two acres, the garden is home to over 12,000 living specimens of plants. It serves as a research center as well as a place for public enjoyment, making it a must-visit for nature lovers.

#3 Shalimar Bagh: Mughal-era tranquility Shalimar Bagh in Srinagar is a prime example of Mughal-era landscaping genius. Situated on the banks of Dal Lake, this garden offers breathtaking views along with its terraced lawns and water channels. Built during the reign of Emperor Shah Jahan, Shalimar Bagh has intricate carvings and fountains that add to its serene atmosphere.

#4 Arignar Anna Zoological Park: Nature's retreat near Chennai Located near Chennai on over 1,500 acres, Arignar Anna Zoological Park (commonly known as Vandalur Zoo) is one of India's largest zoological parks. It also features extensive botanical gardens within its premises. The park provides an opportunity to explore diverse ecosystems while enjoying peaceful walks through wooded areas and open spaces filled with native flora species.