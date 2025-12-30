Fond of adventure sports? Consider avoiding these spots

India is dotted with adventure sports destinations, but not all are as thrilling as they claim to be. Some places are often overhyped, with tourists expecting more than what they actually get. This article explores five such overrated spots and suggests alternatives that offer real adventure without the crowd or commercialization.

#1 Manali's crowded slopes Manali is famous for its skiing and snowboarding, but the slopes are often crowded and lack the variety that more remote destinations can offer. The commercialization has led to inflated prices, making it less appealing for true enthusiasts. For those seeking less crowded and more diverse terrain, Gulmarg in Kashmir offers stunning views and excellent skiing conditions without the throngs of tourists.

#2 Rishikesh's Ganga rafting hype While Rishikesh is touted as the ultimate destination for river rafting, the experience can be a little overrated with its tame rapids and commercialized vibe. During peak season, the banks are packed with tourists, taking away the serenity of the place. For a more thrilling and less crowded experience, head to Tehri Lake or Kullu Valley, where you can find challenging rapids and breathtaking views.

#3 Jaipur's hot air balloon rides Jaipur's hot air balloon rides are often marketed as a unique way to see the Pink City from above. However, they can be quite underwhelming, both in terms of the duration of the ride and the views. Plus, the rides are often dependent on weather conditions, leading to cancellations or delays. For a more rewarding aerial experience, consider Udaipur or Jaisalmer, which offer longer flights with stunning desert landscapes.

#4 Goa's water sports scene Goa is famous for its water sports, but many of them are not as thrilling as they are made out to be. The beaches are often overcrowded, and the activities can be overpriced during peak seasons. For those looking for real excitement without the crowd, head to Andaman Islands or Lakshadweep, where you can enjoy pristine beaches and a range of water sports in a more peaceful setting.