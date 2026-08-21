Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / These Indian street breakfasts are made for sweet tooths
These Indian street breakfasts are made for sweet tooths
Mishti doi is a Bengali delicacy of sweetened yogurt, set in earthen pots for a unique flavor

These Indian street breakfasts are made for sweet tooths

By Vinita Jain
Aug 21, 2026
02:51 pm
What's the story

India's streets are dotted with sweet breakfasts, a perfect start to the day. These dishes are not just tasty but also a reflection of the country's diverse culture and traditions. From the north to the south, every region has its own specialty, making street breakfasts a delightful culinary journey. Here's a look at some of the most popular sweet street breakfasts that you can find in India's bustling streets.

Dish 1

Rava kesari: A South Indian favorite

Rava kesari is a popular South Indian breakfast made from semolina cooked with sugar, ghee, and saffron or cardamom for flavor.

This bright yellow dessert-like dish is often sold by street vendors in Chennai and Bangalore as an easy-to-eat morning option.

Its rich taste and aroma make it a favorite among locals who love traditional sweets.

Dish 2

Mishti doi: A Bengali classic

Mishti doi is a Bengali delicacy of sweetened yogurt, set in earthen pots for a unique flavor.

This creamy dessert is available at many street stalls in Kolkata, where it is relished as an early morning pick-me-up.

The slow fermentation process gives mishti doi its signature taste, making it a beloved choice for breakfast lovers across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dish 3

Puran poli delight

Puran poli is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of jaggery and split chickpeas.

This dish is usually relished during festivals, but it is also available as a street breakfast in Mumbai and Pune.

The flatbread is soft and sweet, making it an ideal morning treat for those with a sweet tooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dish 4

Chole bhature with sweet lassi

Chole bhature is a famous North Indian breakfast that combines spicy chickpeas with soft fried bread.

To balance the spiciness, many vendors serve it with sweet lassi, a yogurt-based drink.

The combination of flavors makes it a hit among locals and tourists alike.

You can find this dish at numerous street stalls across Delhi and Punjab, where it is served hot and fresh every morning.

ADVERTISEMENT