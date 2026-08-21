These Indian street breakfasts are made for sweet tooths
What's the story
India's streets are dotted with sweet breakfasts, a perfect start to the day. These dishes are not just tasty but also a reflection of the country's diverse culture and traditions. From the north to the south, every region has its own specialty, making street breakfasts a delightful culinary journey. Here's a look at some of the most popular sweet street breakfasts that you can find in India's bustling streets.
Dish 1
Rava kesari: A South Indian favorite
Rava kesari is a popular South Indian breakfast made from semolina cooked with sugar, ghee, and saffron or cardamom for flavor.
This bright yellow dessert-like dish is often sold by street vendors in Chennai and Bangalore as an easy-to-eat morning option.
Its rich taste and aroma make it a favorite among locals who love traditional sweets.
Dish 2
Mishti doi: A Bengali classic
Mishti doi is a Bengali delicacy of sweetened yogurt, set in earthen pots for a unique flavor.
This creamy dessert is available at many street stalls in Kolkata, where it is relished as an early morning pick-me-up.
The slow fermentation process gives mishti doi its signature taste, making it a beloved choice for breakfast lovers across India.
Dish 3
Puran poli delight
Puran poli is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of jaggery and split chickpeas.
This dish is usually relished during festivals, but it is also available as a street breakfast in Mumbai and Pune.
The flatbread is soft and sweet, making it an ideal morning treat for those with a sweet tooth.
Dish 4
Chole bhature with sweet lassi
Chole bhature is a famous North Indian breakfast that combines spicy chickpeas with soft fried bread.
To balance the spiciness, many vendors serve it with sweet lassi, a yogurt-based drink.
The combination of flavors makes it a hit among locals and tourists alike.
You can find this dish at numerous street stalls across Delhi and Punjab, where it is served hot and fresh every morning.