Indian breakfast in a mug: Quick microwave meals
What's the story
Who has the time to prepare a healthy breakfast in the morning?
Well, Indian food, with its delicious flavors and diverse range, offers some super quick and easy recipes that are ideal for those hectic mornings.
This article delves into microwaveable Indian breakfast options that you can whip up in a mug!
Yes, a mug! Now, you can kickstart your day without spending unnecessary time in the kitchen.
Semolina mug
Savory semolina delight
Looking for a quick and healthy breakfast? Try a savory semolina mug cake!
Just mix semolina (suji) with yogurt, water, and your favorite veggies like peas, carrots, and corn.
Spice it up with mustard seeds, curry leaves, salt, and turmeric.
Then, pop it in the microwave for three minutes. Voila! A fluffy semolina cake that's filling and good for you.
Dhokla mug
Instant mug dhokla
Making dhokla in a mug is super easy and quick.
Mix gram flour (besan), yogurt, and water to create a smooth batter. Add salt for taste and turmeric for a nice yellow color.
Stir in Eno for that fluffy texture. Microwave the mixture in a greased mug for two minutes until it puffs up.
Serve with green chutney to keep it real!
Poha mug
Sweet start with poha
Poha, or flattened rice, is a staple ingredient in most Indian households.
For a sweet twist on regular poha, combine flattened rice with milk, a pinch of cardamom powder, and sugar or jaggery to taste.
Nuts and raisins can be added for extra texture and flavor.
Microwave this mixture for two minutes until the poha absorbs the milk.
This light dish gives you energy without weighing you down.
Cooking tips
Quick tips for perfect microwave cooking
The secret to flawless mug recipes is choosing microwave-safe mugs.
Tailor cooking times to your microwave's power level.
Stir halfway for uniform warmth, and always let it rest for a minute after microwaving to avoid burns.
Play around with spices and veggies according to your preference.
These tips guarantee tasty and healthy meals in a jiffy.